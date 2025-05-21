‘Big inconvenience;’ Woman’s heart surgery canceled due to Kettering Health cyberattack

MIAMI VALLEY — A cybersecurity incident is causing problems for patients at a major hospital network in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Kettering Health was targeted in a cyberattack Tuesday morning after there was unauthorized access to its network.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lealon Mitchell said his wife Betty’s heart is barely functioning.

She was supposed to get surgery on Tuesday to help figure out what’s going on, but it was canceled due to the cyberattack.

>>RELATED: Major hospital network targeted by cyberattack, experiencing system-wide issues

“She’s been there since Sunday,” Mitchell said.

He said his wife was eager to get her heart surgery on Tuesday.

She spent about 12 hours not eating or drinking in her hospital bed to prepare.

“I was really surprised, and like I said, my wife and myself really wanted to have it done and over with so we would actually know what percentage or what was blocking her heart. She may have to have stents put in because of it,” Michell said.

“I just want my mom to come home,” Betty’s daughter, Crystal Clark, said. “It’s just a big inconvenience to thousands of people because of the situation.”

Kettering Health said it’s working to restore its services and monitor the threat.

The Greater Dayton Hospital Association (GDAHA) told News Center 7 that Kettering Health is diverting medics from local fire departments.

The association said that while this was deeply concerning, hospitals train for things like this, just like they do for natural disasters or mass casualty situations.

The network’s call center cannot take calls, and they canceled all elective surgeries and testing.

“They still don’t know if it can happen tomorrow, we hope so. And my wife certainly does hope so. I know she wants to come home,” Mitchell said. “It’s just a guessing game.”

Kettering Health provided the following update on the cybersecurity incident around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Kettering Health is continuing to restore services and diligently following and responding to a cybersecurity incident resulting from unauthorized access to our network. We greatly appreciate our community and regional partners for their support during this process.”

For additional updates, click here.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group