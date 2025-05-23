4 inmates escape minimum security prison in Ohio, deputies say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Four inmates escaped a minimum-security prison in Ohio late Thursday.
Columbus Police officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to reports that four inmates were on the run from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility, according to our news partner, WBNS TV in Columbus.
A Franklin County Sheriff’s detective told WBNS that the inmates broke a window and ran.
Arrest warrants have been issued for those four inmates.
The Franklin County Community-Based Correction Facility (CBCF) is a minimum-security residential prison diversion program for adult offenders, according to its website.
The identities of the four inmates have not been released.
