4 inmates escape minimum security prison in Ohio, deputies say

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Four inmates escaped a minimum-security prison in Ohio late Thursday.

Columbus Police officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to reports that four inmates were on the run from the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility, according to our news partner, WBNS TV in Columbus.

A Franklin County Sheriff’s detective told WBNS that the inmates broke a window and ran.

Arrest warrants have been issued for those four inmates.

The Franklin County Community-Based Correction Facility (CBCF) is a minimum-security residential prison diversion program for adult offenders, according to its website.

The identities of the four inmates have not been released.

