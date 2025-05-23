Fire crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The house is located on the 2200 block of Ontario Avenue.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Founding member of popular Dayton band feared dead in California plane crash
- Video surfaces on social media after fight injures 1 at local Church’s Chicken
- 18-year-old killed in shooting in Dayton neighborhood identified
News Center 7 crews on scene say heavy smoke is coming out of the house.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group