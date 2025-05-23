Fire crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in Dayton.

The house is located on the 2200 block of Ontario Avenue.

News Center 7 crews on scene say heavy smoke is coming out of the house.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

