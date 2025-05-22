Injuries reported after stabbing at Church’s Chicken

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a stabbing at Church’s Chicken on Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the Church’s Chicken on North Gettysburg Avenue for a reproted stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Call notes indicated that there was a male victim.
Further information about injuries or suspects was not available.
We will continue to follow this story and update as we learn more.
