Injuries reported after stabbing at Church’s Chicken

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a stabbing at Church’s Chicken on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Dayton police and medics were called to the Church’s Chicken on North Gettysburg Avenue for a reproted stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Call notes indicated that there was a male victim.

Further information about injuries or suspects was not available.

We will continue to follow this story and update as we learn more.

