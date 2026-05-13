Off Par Golf & Social closes at The Greene

BEAVERCREEK — Off Par Golf & Social, a golf simulator business and bar, has closed at The Greene Town Center.

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Allie West, Business Development Specialist at The Greene, confirmed to News Center 7 that the business has closed. Additional information on when and why it closed was not immediately made available.

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News Center 7 went by Off Par on Tuesday morning. While there were no signs on the doors indicating the business was closed, the doors were locked.

Off Par opened at The Greene in April 2023.

It included golf simulators that featured over 100 golf courses, as well as a full bar.

News Center 7 is working to learn the reason for the closure.

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