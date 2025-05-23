CareFlight requested after vehicle crashes into Shelby County home

SHELBY COUNTY — CareFlight was requested after a vehicle crashed into a local home early Friday.

Deputies and medics responded around 12:10 a.m. to the 14000 block of Miami Shelby E Road on initial reports of a crash, according to Shelby County dispatchers.

The crash is on the Miami-Shelby County line.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a vehicle may have crashed into a home, and CareFlight had been requested.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that crews were at the scene, but no other information was available.

We are working to learn how many people were injured and the extent of the damage.

News Center 7 will update this developing story.

