CareFlight requested after vehicle crashes into Shelby County home

SHELBY COUNTY — CareFlight was requested after a vehicle crashed into a local home early Friday.
Deputies and medics responded around 12:10 a.m. to the 14000 block of Miami Shelby E Road on initial reports of a crash, according to Shelby County dispatchers.
The crash is on the Miami-Shelby County line.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that a vehicle may have crashed into a home, and CareFlight had been requested.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that crews were at the scene, but no other information was available.
We are working to learn how many people were injured and the extent of the damage.
News Center 7 will update this developing story.
