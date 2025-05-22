Former MLB player sues Reds after suffering career-ending injury at Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI — Former major league outfielder/first baseman Darin Ruf is suing the Cincinnati Reds after he suffered a career-ending injury while crashing into an uncovered tarp roller at Great American Ball Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The lawsuit filed charges the Reds with negligence in failing to maintain safe field conditions and specifically cites the presence of the unpadded metal tarp roller.

Video from the game on June 2, 2023, shows Ruf running toward the net along the first-base line before hitting the edge of the rolled tarp. Blood can be seen on his right pant leg as he walks off the field.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the complaint, Ruf suffered “permanent and substantial deformities to his knee.” Ruf went on the 60-day injured list and never played in the major leagues again.

“This was an obvious and avoidable risk,” Tad Thomas, Ruf’s attorney, said in a release announcing the lawsuit. “There are basic safety protocols every MLB team should follow. Leaving an unpadded metal roller on the edge of the field is inexcusable.”

The Reds had no immediate response to a message seeking comment.

Ruf is seeking punitive and compensatory damages. The complaint says the Reds didn’t take reasonable precautions to keep the stadium safe and also are liable for the negligent acts of the grounds crew’s “reckless” conduct.

Ruf, 38, played in the majors from 2012 to 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies (2012-16), San Francisco Giants (2020-22, 2023), New York Mets (2022), and Brewers (2023).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group