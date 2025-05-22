Patients still feeling impacts after Kettering Health cyberattack; ways to protect your information

KETTERING — Patients are still feeling the impact after a cyber attack caused system-wide issues at Kettering Health on Tuesday.

News Center 7 reached out to Kettering Health to ask if any personal information had been compromised.

Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said patients should already be taking steps toward damage control.

“If you’re thinking, oh no, I was there. I gave them my Social Security number. Or you’re not sure in any case, you need to run, not walk today to freeze your credit,” Howard said.

