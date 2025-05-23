Police officer partying at festival while collecting $600K for fake injury, officials say

CALIFORNIA — A police officer who was caught partying at a music festival has been charged with fraud.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office in California says Nicole Brown, 39, is accused of stealing $600,000 in fraudulent workers’ compensation payments, according to a spokesperson.

She claimed to have suffered a head injury during an arrest that prevented her from working.

Prosecutors say Brown was seen drinking and driving at the Stagecoach Music Festival, the spokesperson said.

They said that during that time, she was collecting payments, Brown also went skiing, ran a 5K, and went to Disneyland.

Brown has been charged with 15 felonies.

If convicted on all counts, she faces as much as 22 years in prison.

