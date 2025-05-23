Water main break closes part of busy Greene County street

BEAVERCREEK — A water main break has impacted drivers in Greene County on Friday morning.

Beavercreek Police responded to Indian Ripple and Apple Place around 7:56 a.m. on reports of a water main break, according to Beavercreek dispatchers.

All lanes of eastbound Indian Ripple Road are closed.

One lane is open going westbound on Indian Ripple Road, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We will continue to update this developing story.

