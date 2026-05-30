1 hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood early Saturday morning.

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Around 1:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 130 block of Arlington Ave on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Officers reportedly found a man who had been shot in the rear.

The man was transported to an area hospital.

Details on his current condition were not immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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