4 injured, including 2 firefighters, after a crash involving an ambulance

COLUMBUS — A crash on Tuesday left four people injured, including two firefighters.

An ambulance was headed to the Ohio State Emergency Department East Hospital with a patient inside when it crashed at the intersection of East Fifth and Joyce Avenue, according to our news partner, WBNS.

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The ambulance had its lights on but no sirens when it drove through a red light, striking a Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda, a 70-year-old woman, said she did not see the ambulance, according to a crash report.

The woman, two firefighters, and their patient in the back were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Columbus Police said the driver of the ambulance was issued a citation, but did not say what they were cited for.

A Columbus Division of Fire spokesperson said they are conducting a formal internal investigation.

Steve Stein, president of the Columbus Firefighters Union, said, “Any serious accident involving emergency apparatus warrants a thorough and transparent review, and we trust the City’s administrative investigative process to follow the facts wherever they lead. We will be watching the process closely to ensure accountability, consistency, and fairness for everyone involved.”

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