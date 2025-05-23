Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy reportedly kidnapped by noncustodial mother

COLUMBUS — An Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped by his noncustodial mother in Whitehall Friday morning.

On Friday, around 11:30 a.m. Kesean Bailey was kidnapped from Buckeye Ranch by his non-custodial mother, Kristen Bailey, according to the alert issued by Whitehall police.

Kesean is 1 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 24 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants, with black and white shoes.

Kristen is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, and is 7 months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants with a design, and sandals.

Police told our news partners at WBNS that the mother was having a supervised visit with the child, and she took off with him.

Kristen is diagnosed with mental health issues and animosity toward the child, according to the AMBER Alert.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child or the suspect. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

