Dayton issues apology for ‘unexpected’ fireworks that sparked concerns

DAYTON — The City of Dayton has issued an apology to residents who may have been impacted by an “unexpected” fireworks display Thursday night.

“We understand that the sudden lights and loud noises were startling and may have caused stress, especially for families and their pets. We’re truly sorry for the inconvenience and concern this caused,” a statement posted on the city’s social media said.

The fireworks were privately funded, according to the city, and were coordinated with the fire department.

The city said it did not give an advance notice to “prevent large gatherings.”

“Please rest assured that no similar events are currently planned for this weekend,” the city said.

