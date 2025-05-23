Cancer patient says chemotherapy treatment has been impacted by Kettering Health cyberattack

KETTERING — It’s been four days since a cyberattack caused a system-wide outage at Kettering Health, and patients are still feeling the impacts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just last month, doctors diagnosed Doris Roberts with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Roberts told News Center 7 that she still has a lot to fight for. Trips to Kettering Health’s Cancer Center at its main campus are helping her fight.

But her most recent trip to the Cancer Center was impacted by the recent cyberattack.

“I’ve only had one chemotherapy treatment. The second treatment was supposed to have been this past Wednesday, and I received the call Tuesday because of the cyberattack, saying that that appointment was canceled,” Roberts said.

TRENDING STORIES:

She isn’t alone. As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, our team has heard from patients who had things like MRIs, mammograms, heart caths, and other procedures through Kettering Health canceled.

In an updated release on Friday, Kettering Health said they set up a temporary phone line “for patients with urgent clinical questions.”

Roberts said her cancer team has told her they’ll call her about when they can reschedule her next chemo treatment.

“I know it’s no fault to the Kettering Medical Center. I mean, they had absolutely nothing to do with the cyber attacks. So I can’t even fault them. You know?” she said. “I just felt the, those crazy hackers that are out there turning people’s lives upside down and don’t really care about how they’re impacting someone or who they’re impacting.”

Kettering Health’s CEO said that the outage could range from 10 to 20 days to be resolved.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group