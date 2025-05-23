Kettering Health CEO says disruption from cyberattack could last ’10 to 20 days’

KETTERING — Leadership at Kettering Health is providing more information about the cyberattack on Tuesday that has caused system-wide issues, including how long the disruption from these issues could last.

In a statement sent out Friday morning, Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry gave an update on the situation, which he referred to as “unscheduled downtime” for most of the network’s IT applications.

“While planned maintenance and updates are routine and occur on an ongoing basis, fortunately an event of this type has been rare for Kettering Health. Our team members are diligently following downtime processes and procedures. Patient appointments where IT applications are a necessary part of care plans are being rescheduled,” Gentry’s statement read in part.

He went on to say that the duration of the cyberattack could range from 10 to 20 days.

Kettering Health’s emergency departments, hospitals, and clinics remain open. As previously reported, procedures are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) previously told News Center 7 that other area hospitals are seeing an increase in their number of patients due to the limitations the attack has put on Kettering Health.

GDAHA said the increases are manageable, but patients may see higher wait times.

On Friday, Gentry thanked area hospitals and EMS services for their assistance during this cyberattack.

“We want to publicly express our appreciation to the network of Greater Dayton and northern Cincinnati hospitals and health systems, particularly Dayton Children’s and Premier Health as they have partnered with us to care for the community during this time,” Gentry said in a statement. “Additionally, this week, we want to specifically thank our EMS and police as this is their designated week of recognition.”

