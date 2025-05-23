300 people from 32 countries in Dayton for NATO assembly

DAYTON — The NATO Parliamentary Assembly will take over Downtown Dayton for its second day.

About 300 people from 32 NATO countries are in town for the session.

This summit is putting Dayton in the global spotlight.

As previously reported by News Center 7, several areas of Downtown Dayton are blocked through Memorial Day.

Jenkins says the barriers lining the downtown streets for miles are to protect NATO officials.

“All those measures are designed to keep people safe, that’s a major issue for us,” Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims said during the NATO kick-off presser.

The number of roads closed down for safety is making it a challenge for anyone who works or lives downtown.

“It might be a little bit of inconvenience to Daytonians, but it’s temporary,” Jesse Ralston told News Center 7. “This is an awesome thing that’s happening here.”

This is the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords that ended the war in the Balkans.

The NATO delegates will not just stay inside the downtown NATO village; they will get a taste of Dayton and its attractions.

They are also already beginning their discussion panels.

The biggest discussion is the Ukrainian-Russian war.

