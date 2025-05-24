Local

Police looking for woman accused of leaving Kroger without paying for items

Can you ID this theft suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this woman?

Beavercreek Police are looking for a woman accused of leaving Kroger without paying for items, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on May 17 at the Kroger at the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

She allegedly selected items, including paper towels and laundry detergent, and left the store without paying.

The department posted a security camera image on its Facebook page.

The woman left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

If you can ID her, call Officer Lammert at (937) 426-1225, extension 673. You can also email the officer.

