Community members gather near downtown to protest NATO Parliamentary Assembly

DAYTON — Community members are gathering Saturday afternoon to peacefully protest against the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The protest started at Deeds Point Park on Webster Street around 11:30 a.m.

Several people were passing out flyers that read “Dayton says no to NATO” and carrying signs and flags.

Organizers told News Center 7 crews on scene that they have nearly a dozen speakers.

Some of the speakers include Clery Community Coalition of Dayton, Bishop Cox and Greater Dayton Peace Coalition members Hilary Lerman, Youssef Elzein and Logan Martinez, according to a flyer from the event.

After they are done speaking, the group will march to Cooper Park.

