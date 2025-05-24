Local

Community members gather near downtown to protest NATO Parliamentary Assembly

By WHIO Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Community members are gathering Saturday afternoon to peacefully protest against the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>>PHOTOS: Take a look inside the NATO Village in downtown Dayton

The protest started at Deeds Point Park on Webster Street around 11:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several people were passing out flyers that read “Dayton says no to NATO” and carrying signs and flags.

Organizers told News Center 7 crews on scene that they have nearly a dozen speakers.

Some of the speakers include Clery Community Coalition of Dayton, Bishop Cox and Greater Dayton Peace Coalition members Hilary Lerman, Youssef Elzein and Logan Martinez, according to a flyer from the event.

After they are done speaking, the group will march to Cooper Park.

News Center 7 crews are on scene of the protest and will continue to provide updates.

0 of 17

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read