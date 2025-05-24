US Air Force museum announces temporary closure for Memorial Day Weekend

RIVERSIDE — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be temporarily closed during Memorial Day Weekend.

The closure is due to an official event, according to a spokesperson from the museum.

The following exhibits and galleries will be closed over the weekend:

Saturday: The museum’s fourth building will be closed to the public. This includes the Presidential Gallery, Space Gallery, Research & Development Gallery, and Global Reach Gallery.

Sunday: The entire museum will be closed to the public.

The Riverside Police Department said the closure on Sunday will also affect Springfield Street.

Normal operating hours will resume on Monday, May 26, according to the spokesperson.

The Presidential Gallery will have limited access from May 15 to June 5 to prepare for an event.

The only exhibits that will be accessible in this gallery are the Douglas VC-54 Sacred Cow, the Flying the President Exhibit, and the USAF Established Artifact, according to the spokesperson.

The museum anticipates the gallery will reopen by June 5.

