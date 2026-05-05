Bat tests positive for rabies in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A bat in a local county has tested positive for rabies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami County Public Health said a bat was confirmed positive for rabies on May 1.

The bat was reportedly found in a home in the county.

TRENDING STORIES:

This is the first time a rabid bat has been found in Miami County since 2022.

Rabies is a viral disease in mammals that is transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

Rabies symptoms include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort. They can progress to anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, hypersalivation, and hydrophobia.

Rabies is preventable, and the risk of infection can be reduced by keeping household pets safe and keeping bats out of buildings.

For more information on rabies, you can click here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group