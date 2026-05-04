Widespread, soaking rain arrives Tuesday

DAYTON, OH — A slow-moving cold front will be the main driver of the weather over the next few days.

Only isolated showers are expected through tonight. Come Tuesday, the rain trail rolls in.

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Tuesday starts out with just passing showers. Washout conditions arrive during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Widespread rain exists on Wednesday morning.

During the Tuesday night - Wednesday timeframe, 1-2 inches of rain may fall. If too much falls at one time, we may see some localized flooding.

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Severe weather is not expected with this system. Instability and wind shear parameters are not supportive of severe weather. Great news!

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