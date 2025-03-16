Firefighters respond to structure fire in Oakwood

OAKWOOD — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Oakwood early Sunday morning.
Around 3:00 a.m., crews were dispatched to reports of a structure fire on West Hadley Ave in Oakwood.
According to an Oakwood Police and Fire Dispatcher, crews are on the scene of a working structure fire.
The fire reportedly originated in the basement, according to emergency scanner traffic.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
