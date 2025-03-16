Strong winds partially pull roof off area Great Clips, cause damage across Miami Valley

TROY — Multiple buildings across the Miami Valley were damaged Saturday after storms brought gusty winds into the region.

Troy’s Great Clips on W. Main lost part of their roof after the storm moved through. Pictures show part of the roof peeled back exposing about half of the structure. Roofers were quick to respond and cover it with a tarp.

“This is crazy because that’s where I always go to get my hair cut,” Troy resident Scott Slife said.

Slife says he spent the better part of his day running errands, and when he left home, he noticed the wind pick up.

“It wasn’t really too bad. It was more of just gusts here and there,” Slife said. “But then as the day went on, it got worse and worse.”

The Great Clips left a note on the door saying, “Sorry, we are closed. Go to the Great Clips next to Kroger.”

Strong winds also forced the closure of a road in Butler Township after a tree fell.

Aullwood Road was closed for several hours as the tree was removed.

Slife says he doesn’t take chances with strong winds, especially after last year’s tornadoes.

“Monitoring it, see what happens. You know, go home and lash everything down, make sure it doesn’t fly away,” Slife said.

As of now, there is no timeframe for when the Great Clips will reopen.

