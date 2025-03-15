Fire destroys Kettering park structure

KETTERING — A fire ripped through a Kettering playground Friday night.

A play structure at the State Farm Park has been completely burned to the ground.

A photo of the fire was posted by EKRC Baseball and Softball, who regularly play in the park.

News Center 7 has reached out to the City of Kettering for information on the damage and possible repairs but has not yet heard back.

