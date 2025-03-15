Facade of downtown high-rise building crumbling, fire department investigating

DAYTON — The facade of a high-rise building in downtown Dayton is crumbling.
Dayton police and fire firefighters were called to the corner of N. Main Street and E. Second Street on reports of a fire alarm, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Initial reports indicate parts of a building were falling into the Stratacache Tower.
Pictures captured by News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson show that part of a building has a hole from above a window to the roof.
Police and firefighters are on the scene investigating.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
