Woman killed in Trotwood hit-and-run; Troopers looking for vehicle suspected to be involved

TROTWOOD — State troopers are working to find the car and driver who they say hit and killed a woman in Trotwood this week.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported Thursday around 9 p.m. on Hoover Avenue near the intersection of Scotswood Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

An investigation showed that Mary Carter, 66, was crossing Hoover Avenue when she was hit by a car going east.

Carter died from her injuries.

State troopers said the car involved did not stay at the scene.

On Saturday, troopers said the car believed to be involved is a black 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala. The car may have damage to the front bumper area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information about the car or driver involved is asked the contact the Dayton Post of OSHP (937) 832-4794.

