UPDATE: Coroner called to garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE: @ 7:40 a.m.
At least one person is dead after a garage fire in Dayton Friday morning.
News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene. We will have the latest information on this developing story today on News Center 7 at Noon.
Dayton firefighters responded at 5:58 a.m. to Victor Avenue on reports of a structure fire.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they had been called to the scene.
Photos showed firefighters huddled around an area on Victor Avenue.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department for more information about this fire.
We will update this story.
