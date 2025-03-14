UPDATE: Coroner called to garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE: @ 7:40 a.m.

At least one person is dead after a garage fire in Dayton Friday morning.

Dayton firefighters responded at 5:58 a.m. to Victor Avenue on reports of a structure fire.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they had been called to the scene.

Photos showed firefighters huddled around an area on Victor Avenue.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department for more information about this fire.

