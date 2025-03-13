Large law enforcement presence called to Darke Co. home

A large law enforcement presence was reported outside a Darke County home Thursday afternoon.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson is on the scene working to learn more.

Around 2:30 p.m. Darke County deputies were called to an address in the 2500 block of State Route 571, which is listed as “Joe’s Custom Body Shop” on Google Maps.

Photos from the scene show several deputies on the scene and crime scene tape surrounding a home.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as new information becomes available.

