Woman killed in Trotwood hit-and-run

TROTWOOD — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Trotwood Thursday night.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Hoover Avenue near the intersection of Scotswood Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

An investigation showed that Mary Carter, 66, was crossing Hoover Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle going east.

Carter died from her injuries.

State troopers said the vehicle involved did not stay at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information about the vehicle or driver involved is asked the contact the Dayton Post of OSHP (937) 832-4794.

