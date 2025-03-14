Troopers, medics respond to reported helicopter crash, OSHP says

PORTAGE COUNTY — State troopers and medics have responded to a reported helicopter crash in Ohio on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland that the crash happened at the Mogadore Reservoir.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is in Suffield Township near Mogodore Road and State Route 49.

State troopers told WOIO that “this was an active scene,” as of 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group