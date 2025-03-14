Troopers, medics respond to reported helicopter crash, OSHP says

PORTAGE COUNTY — State troopers and medics have responded to a reported helicopter crash in Ohio on Friday.
The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland that the crash happened at the Mogadore Reservoir.
It is in Suffield Township near Mogodore Road and State Route 49.
State troopers told WOIO that “this was an active scene,” as of 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.
