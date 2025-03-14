Sheriff identifies woman, suspect killed in crash, shooting in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker has provided more details about a shooting and crash Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m. Randy Ward II was asked by Josiah “Joe” Maloon, 57, to come to his home in the 2500 block of State Route 571 for a “transaction,” Whittaker said.

Ward told deputies that when he arrived at Maloon’s home as instructed, he came out and shot Ward multiple times.

Whittaker said that Maloon had brutally beat and shot his wife, Juanita Maloon, 53, soon before Ward arrived at his home.

A chase ensued in which Maloon continued to shoot at Ward and ram his car.

The chase ended in a crash on Coletown-Lightsville Road that killed Maloon.

Shell casings and a white powdery substance were found in the driveway of Maloon’s home. Whittaker said further testing is needed to determine what the powdery substance is.

Ward was seriously injured in the shooting and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

