2 robots getting put on patrol by Ohio police department

DUBLIN — Residents in one Ohio city should soon expect to see robots in the city.

The Dublin Police Department said it will be putting two robots in the city, according to our news partners at WBNS.

One robot will be placed at Riverside Crossing Park Plaza and the other will be in a parking garage near a library branch.

Greg Lattanzi, deputy chief of police, told WBNS the robots will help maximize the department’s resources.

“Both of these robots have 360 camera footage that will record as the robot patrols the designated pathway. They will also have a two-way communication feature, light and a call box feature,” Lattanzi said.

WBNS reported that the department is leasing the robots and that they’ll be able to roam for 12 hours before needing to charge.

Lattanzi said the robots could be used to get eyes on a situation before an officer arrives on the scene.

The deputy chief also said that he’s excited to see how the robots and their technology serve the community.

“We hope the robot brings a sense of security through presence and routine patrols. The robot will also supplement current staff,” Lattanzi said.

