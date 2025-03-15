31-year-old man dies after being ejected as motorcycle hits guardrail

BUTLER COUNTY — A 31-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Butler County.

Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded at 10:56 p.m. to an injury crash near Millville Oxford and Reily Millville Roads, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on Millvile Oxford Road when it crossed into the southbound lane. It went off the side of the road and hit a guardrail.

A 31-year-old man was thrown off the motorcycle. He slid into the path and got hit by a truck on Reily Millville Road, Sheriff Jones said.

A Blue Honda then hit the motorcycle on Millville Oxford Road and left the scene.

“AirCare was called for the motorcyclist, but died before he was transported,” said Sheriff Jones. “Speed and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors.”

The crash remains under investigation.

