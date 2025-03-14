Timing of severe weather threat changes; Damaging winds, hail expected

DAYTON — This weekend, the Miami Valley could deal with its first weather chance of the “spring” season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 is tracking the system and will have the new timing and impacts during News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

A line of thunderstorms will move through around 4-9 a.m. Saturday, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Heavy rain, occasional cloud to ground lightning, and gusty winds look to be the main issues.

Weather

Later in the day, there is a concern that the storms that do develop could be strong to severe.

Damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group