Dayton woman accused of arson, stabbing, armed robbery in Georgia

TROUP COUNTY, GA — A Dayton woman was arrested in Troup County, Georgia, accused of stabbing two women, setting a building on fire and stealing a vehicle, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

34-year-old Desjavae Conway, from Dayton, has been charged with home invasion, arson, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies responded to a home in Troup County after calls of a home invasion. When they arrived, a small building in the front yard was fully on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found two women in the home who had stab wounds, the sheriff’s office says.

According to deputies, Conway set the building on fire, unlawfully went into the home and, for unknown reasons, stabbed the two women multiple times with scissors. She then stole their car and left, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say Conway did not know the victims and they do not know what her motive was.

Conway is being held at the Troup County Jail without bond, the sheriff’s office says.

