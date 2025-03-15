LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch issued for parts of region until 10 a.m.

DAYTON — The Miami Valley could deal with its first “spring season” chance for storms this weekend.

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 10 a.m. for Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren counties in Ohio.

This also includes Randolph, Union, and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Tornado Watch until 10 a.m. Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the region until 8 p.m. tonight.

Randolph County, Indiana, is under a Wind Advisory until 4 p.m. today.

Wind Alerts for Saturday Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 is tracking the system and will have the new timing and impacts this morning on News Center 7 Saturday at 6:00 and 8:00.

The first line of thunderstorms will move into the Miami Valley this morning.

The timeframe of these storms is roughly between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The main issues are likely to be heavy rain, occasional cloud-to-ground lightning, and gusty winds. Otherwise, one or two storms this morning may be severe, and damaging winds would be the main concern.

During the daytime hours, it will be partly cloudy, warm, and very windy. Marando says wind gusts may reach over 40 m.p.h.

“Even though the coverage of storms won’t be all that great, the isolated storms that do develop could be strong to severe. Damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out,” said Marando.

Another round of storms is possible during the afternoon hours. Marando says the timeframe is between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“We’ll transition from being primarily concerned about severe weather to being concerned about flooding. One to two inches of rain may come through Saturday evening, with an isolated three inches total possible, especially south and east of Dayton,” said Marando.

It could lead to flooding if too much comes at one time.

“The severe weather risk should be low during this timeframe due to the lack of instability. If anything manages to get strong, damaging winds would be the main concern. The worst of the weather is pulling away after midnight,” Marando added.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group