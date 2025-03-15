Local

Strong storms cause downed trees, other damage in Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
Storms knock tree down in Dayton This tree on Wicklow Place in Dayton was knocked over as the first round of storms moved through the Miami Valley on Saturday. (Taylor Robertson)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The storms that moved through the Miami Valley on Saturday morning left their mark.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has been monitoring several reports of downed trees, power poles, and power lines across the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson captured images of a large tree that had been blown over and fallen into the street on Wicklow Place in Dayton.

An iWitness7 viewer in Greenville also shared a video showing downed trees.

We’ll continue to monitor reports of damage and their impact.

You can share you weather photos and videos with News Center 7 here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read