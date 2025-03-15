Strong storms cause downed trees, other damage in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — The storms that moved through the Miami Valley on Saturday morning left their mark.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 has been monitoring several reports of downed trees, power poles, and power lines across the area.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson captured images of a large tree that had been blown over and fallen into the street on Wicklow Place in Dayton.

An iWitness7 viewer in Greenville also shared a video showing downed trees.

We’ll continue to monitor reports of damage and their impact.

You can share you weather photos and videos with News Center 7 here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group