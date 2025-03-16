Ohio man wins $1M top prize with scratch-off ticket

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio man won the $1 million top prize with a scratch-off ticket.
He purchased the winning VIP Millions scratch-off ticket at the Sheetz located on North Canfield Niles Road in Austintown, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The man chose the annuity option, which means the $1 Million prize will be paid as $40,000 a year for 25 years before taxes.
After taxes, he will receive around $28,000 a year for 25 years.
VIP Millions, according to the Ohio Lottery, is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years.
As of march 14, there are 42 top prizes remaining in the game.
