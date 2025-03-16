Ohio man accused of attempting to drown 7-year-old

ASHTABULA, Ohio — A man is accused of holding a child under water until he stopped breathing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On March 12, Ashtabula police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Maynard for an alleged incident involving a 7-year-old, according to a media release.

Police said that Maynard held the 7-year-old under water resulting in the child becoming unresponsive and stopping breathing.

TRENDING STORIES:

The child was revived after CPR.

Maynard was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

He is being held in the Ashtabula City Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group