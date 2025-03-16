Ohio man accused of attempting to drown 7-year-old

ASHTABULA, Ohio — A man is accused of holding a child under water until he stopped breathing.
On March 12, Ashtabula police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Maynard for an alleged incident involving a 7-year-old, according to a media release.
Police said that Maynard held the 7-year-old under water resulting in the child becoming unresponsive and stopping breathing.
The child was revived after CPR.
Maynard was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and endangering children.
He is being held in the Ashtabula City Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
We will continue to follow this story.
