Ramp closed on I-75 for rollover crash

DAYTON — An Interstate 75 southbound ramp is closed after a rollover crash.
The call came in to the I-75 SB ramp to US 35 East around 1:39 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 79-year-old local man
- At least 1 injured after serious crash on busy area road
- City looking to approve new outdoor drinking area in Greene County
Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show a red car flipped on it’s top and police cruisers blocking the ramp.
Unknown injuries have been reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]