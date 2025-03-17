School district announces superintendent’s retirement, next person to fill role

YELLOW SPRINGS — Yellow Springs Schools announced that its superintendent will retire next year.

Yellow Springs Schools Superintendent Terri Holden will retire on May 31, 2026, according to an announcement by the Yellow Springs Board of Education on the district website.

Holden has worked in education for 35 years and became Superintendent for Yellow Springs Schools in 2019.

“Under her leadership, Yellow Springs Schools has grown in academic excellence, innovation, equity, and student support,” the district said in a Facebook post. “From raising the district’s rating to expanding STEM, arts, and mental health initiatives, Dr. Holden’s impact has been profound.”

The Yellow Springs Board of Education also announced that Megan Winston, the current Principal of Mills Lawn Elementary, will step into the role of Superintendent on Aug. 1, 2026.

She will serve as Assistant Superintendent during the 2025-2026 school year and then become the Interim Superintendent in summer 2026.

“With her deep commitment to students, equity, and innovation, we know she will continue to move YS Schools forward,” the district said in the post.

