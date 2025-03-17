Zombie deer detected during Ohio hunting season

Dozens of white-tailed deer taken during the 2024-25 hunting season tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, sometimes called “Zombie deer disease.”

The 24 deer were detected by hunters in Allen, Hardin, Marion, Morrow, and Wyandot Counties, according to the Ohio Department of National Resources.

CWD is a neurological disease that is deadly to white-tailed deer. Once an animal is infected there is no cure, ODNR said.

Wildlife officials said there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans.

More information on CWD can be found here.

