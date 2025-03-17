Chick-fil-A making return to Ohio city, building new restaurant

MIDDLETOWN — A popular fast-food chain is coming back to Middletown.

Chick-fil-A will be returning, according to the city.

City officials shared the news on social media, saying the new location would be on Culbertson Road, next to Tire Discounters.

An opening date hasn’t been set, but it is expected to open later this year.

