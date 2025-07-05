Police looking for suspect accused of stealing cash register from business; can you ID him?

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize this person?
The Riverside Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stealing a cash register containing money, according to a social media post.
The incident happened early Saturday morning, July 5, at a business on Linden Avenue.
The department posted security camera images of the suspect on its Facebook page.
They are asking for any help in identifying him.
Call dispatch at (937) 233-2080 if you recognize the suspect.
You can also contact Officer Decker at (937) 233-1801, extension 825, or by email.
