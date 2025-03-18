911 call: ‘He’s bleeding out;' man found shot inside Dayton lounge

DAYTON — A frantic 911 call brought first responders to a Dayton lounge early Tuesday.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, around 3:09 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Salem Ave on reports of a shooting.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that a signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance, was dropped.

A chaotic 911 call obtained by News Center 7 provides more details.

“We need somebody at B&B Lounge ... somebody’s been shot,” a caller tells dispatchers.

“He’s been shot one time in his abdomen,” another person tells dispatchers.

Screaming can be heard in the background of the call.

A dispatcher asks the caller where the shooter is at. The caller said she did not know.

“The guy that has been shot he’s on the ground. He’s bleeding out,” the caller said.

The caller tells dispatchers the man is inside the lounge.

“Is he still breathing?” the dispatcher asks the caller but does not get a response.

A man can be heard screaming in the background “everybody get out now!”

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the man shot and if a suspect has been taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

