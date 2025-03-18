County-wide call for assistance issued after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A county-wide call for assistance was issued early Tuesday morning after a reported shooting in Dayton.
Around 3:09 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Salem Ave on reports of a shooting.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that a signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance, was dropped.
It is unclear at this time if police have located a victim.
This is a developing story.
