County-wide call for assistance issued after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A county-wide call for assistance was issued early Tuesday morning after a reported shooting in Dayton.

Around 3:09 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 2900 block of Salem Ave on reports of a shooting.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that a signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance, was dropped.

It is unclear at this time if police have located a victim.

This is a developing story.

