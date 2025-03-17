Family to file lawsuit against sheriff’s office after US-35 chase leads to deadly crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The family of a man who said their loved one was killed as a result of a police chase is filing a lawsuit against deputies.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Colby Ross, 35, died as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies chased Melissa Hutchins down SR-49 toward West Third Street/US-35.

A detective used stop sticks but Hutchins did not stop and ran through a red light.

Hutchins then hit Ross’ convertible, forcing him into a pickup truck and causing him to be thrown from his car. He died from his injuries.

Ross' family gathered in downtown Dayton asking for justice for their loved one.

Lawyers for the Ross family announced a wrongful death lawsuit.

“We have an empty spot in our hearts and our lives, Colby was more to me than words can even express it,” Skip Ross, Colby’s father said.

Colby was a business partner in the Ross Family Automotive Group.

His widow made it clear she and her children couldn’t recover from his loss and what he was building.

“That was the number one thing he was focused on building, a legacy, not just for our kids but for this community,” Chenea Ross said.

The family’s lawyers claim everything a potential jury needs to see is on the cruiser-camera video of the chase on May 20.

Ross' family alleges the chase was immoral and illegal.

“They were reckless, they were absolutely reckless in their pursuit, and the result was the death of Colby Ross,” Michael Wright, the family’s lawyer said.

“If we don’t do something about this, next time, it may be your family,” Lawyer Benjamin Crump said.

News Center 7 reached out to the sheriff and county leaders about the chase.

Sheriff Rob Streck called it a terrible tragedy in the days after the crash but now due to pending litigation, the sheriff and county leaders cannot comment.

We will continue to follow this story.

