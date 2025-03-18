Local

Firefighters respond to house fire in Miamisburg

By WHIO Staff
Johnson Ave Fire Miamisburg Photo courtesy of Miami Valley Fire District on Facebook. (Miami Valley Fire District)
MIAMISBURG — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Miamisburg early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m. crews were called out to the 800 block of Johnson Ave on reports of a structure fire.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that units are on the scene working on a house fire.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

