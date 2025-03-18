West Milton man pleads guilty to murder of Dayton toddler

DAYTON — The man accused of killing a Dayton toddler plead guilty Monday.

Nathaniel Schmidt plead guilty to the murder of a 1-year-old Monday, changing his earlier plea of ‘not guilty,’ and giving up his right to a jury trial.

Schmidt was babysitting a 16-month-old boy in Dayton on December 12, 2022 when he called the child’s father and reported the boy wasn’t breathing, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The child’s father called 911 and the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he died five days later on Dec. 17. His cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.

News Center 7 previously spoke with the child’s mother after his death and she asked for justice for her son, Ryder Williams.

“I just want what they deserve - justice, and I want justice for Ryder,” Chelcie Berrey told us in December.

Schmidt was previously indicted on gross sexual imposition in February after sexually explicit images were found on his phone during the investigation into Ryder’s death. The photos involved a 3-year-old, according to the prosecutor’s office.

